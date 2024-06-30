Looking for upgrade guidance

I fell off gaming for awhile but am back. I have a i6700k I bought new and a 1080yi I bought open box for about $550 I think when the 2000 series was the new thing.
I have no idea what the CPU market is for gaming these days so need advice.
I did check out the GPUs and am considering AMD 7900 GRE or the 4070 super.
Any guidance is appreciated. I hear way tracing is nice so maybe that’s a nod to Nvidia?
I have no idea what the CPU market is for gaming these days so need advice.
I did check out the GPUs and am considering AMD 7900 GRE or the 4070 super.
Any guidance is appreciated. I hear way tracing is nice so maybe that’s a nod to Nvidia?