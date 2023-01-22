Looking for stock creality ender-5 pro silent board v.4.2.2 full flash

HiI have toasted my ender 5 pro with a garbage file installed as a .bin file via SD card. After that it refuses to boot or to install any other bin files.I downloaded and built marlin bugfix 2.1.1 for creality ender-5 pro board version 4.2.2 which produces two bin files and used a stlink for flashing the bootloader with no success.To make a long story short I am wondering if anyone has a full flash upload from a 4.2.2 board, bootloader and firmware, that I could try to flash in one go via the stlink. I would very much like to get back to a working controller and right now I can't even be sure what is actually broken, the hardware or the software. (It can of course be as a bootloader and a firmware separately, just as long as they have both been found to produce a working board.)Thanks in advance