Looking for something specificish in physical terms.

I want something like the Khadas mind; mainly in that it's significantly smaller than typical NUCs. It doesn't need to be a powerhouse, but it needs to be at least as good as, say, a middle-high AMD cpu from a few years ago, like the one in my Lenovo Chromebook with 2 big and 6 little cores. That thing runs Linux via crostini pretty well for what I would want it to do.



The Mind is more than I want to spend, but a tablet or laptop or nuc is bigger than I'd prefer. I'd also be fine with turning an Android phone into a Linux box (I've tried Termux and I can't quite get the software I want on it.) This is essentially for development for microcontrollers. To give a more specific example, tinyusb and tinyuf2, the things I'm working on right now, compile in reasonable time. Don't necessarily need a GUI for this, either. Oh, and these days LineageOS mainly seems to be about pretty old phones, so that might not have the cpu horsepower I'm looking for.



Any ideas? I realize the form factor requirement is a difficult ask.