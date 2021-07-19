Looking for some Retro help with a P166MHz system.

Looking for some help and pasting this around.For the following system:SL27K (Intel Pentium MMX 166 MHz)MICROSTAR MS-5187 VER:132MB 10NS 3.3V PC100 RAMSound Blaster CT4170 (SB 16)SIS 6326 4MB (PCI)A few years ago I tried installing DOS 6.22/Win 3.1 and Win 95 on this system but could not get it work so I just installed Windows 98 and it worked fine. Last year I played through Blood and it's expansions on this system and they ran really well, great frame rate. But I really wanted to have this system running DOS 6.22/Win 3.1 and Win 95 (separate drives) so I tried again and this time was able to get them all installed and working.Then I installed Blood in Win 95 but it would only run 15-20 FPS. Tried a bunch of things and could not improve it so I installed Win 98 just to test but had the same problem. When booting to DOS in 95 and trying to run Blood there it could not find the FM synth chip in sound setup and then would crash when trying to start the game. 98 would not even boot to DOS, just hang. Did not make sense to me as it was running great in 98 before but there was one other thing I did before the new installs. I reset the BIOS to defaults and did not mark down previous setting... I played around with all the setting but still no luck.Attached are my current setting (need to change Memory timing back to 10NS). Any help would be appreciated, I really want this system running well again.