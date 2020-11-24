Looking for some good, small, MATX options.

so, with zen 3 out and me still beating on a 4790k... It's time for me to upgrade.That said, I'm no fan of the current ITX boards for zen.. I don't really like the z490 boards all that much either but... There are a few I could live with for different reasons.I miss the z87-97 days where boards were full featured and not over priced...I'm considering looking into a zen3 MATX build in the near future and am shopping around for some parts. But I really need a decent case option that isn't a big/old style tower.I had considered modding a riotoro cr280 to hold a MATX board... sorta... and using that. I kind of thought this option out a few years ago when I built my daughters PC in one. It's a decent little case for the money. (mount a SFX PSU in front of the lower part of the board and make a shrould for the PSU and platter drive I'd have in the bottom)FWIW i'm using a modded node 304 right now. I was looking at getting a Hadron air and modding it but EVGA seems to have dropped itLet me know whats out there. I'm not really looking for a giant cube...