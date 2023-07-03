Looking for some good Bluetooth Headphones....?

Diablo2K
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2000
- Messages
- 6,718
I just got a new phone that does not have a headphone jack. I got a coupe USB adapters but I would like to go wireless. I am not looking for over the ear style headphones. I use to have these but they had a fatal flaw. The plastic was crap and after a while the band would breal. I don't care how careful you were eventually they would break. I had 2 pairs of them and both broke, I even wrapped the cracked band with fiberglass cloth/CA glue as a suggested repair but it didn't last long. They were really good headphones until they broke. I also have some Koss Porta Pro's and I reaaly like them. But I am looking for something in this style but with Bluetooth that can fold up pretty small so there portable and have good sound quality. I have been recently using some ZST IEM's but after a while they get a little irritating inside the ears, I have tried different sizes and types of cushions.
So, what do you recomend?
Thank you!
[edit] I was looking on Amazon and can't find hardly anything. I found but there from some funky brand I never heard of and I like to see at least 4.5 stars on the stuff I buy that I don't know anything about. Also there's a ton of different brands selling copies of . Those are closer to what I am looking for but once again questionable brand, there are varying ratings depending on which brand you look at. Also there's alot of different style of Bone Conduction headphone. I have no idea of the sound qualities of Bone Conduction headphones and 99% are once again from brands I never heard of. Other than that all there is is ear buds and the big over the ear headphones.
So, what do you recomend?
Thank you!
[edit] I was looking on Amazon and can't find hardly anything. I found but there from some funky brand I never heard of and I like to see at least 4.5 stars on the stuff I buy that I don't know anything about. Also there's a ton of different brands selling copies of . Those are closer to what I am looking for but once again questionable brand, there are varying ratings depending on which brand you look at. Also there's alot of different style of Bone Conduction headphone. I have no idea of the sound qualities of Bone Conduction headphones and 99% are once again from brands I never heard of. Other than that all there is is ear buds and the big over the ear headphones.
Last edited: