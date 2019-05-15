Looking for some career advice

I have been thinking about making a major career change and am looking for some help. I am currently underwriting car loans for dealers and it has been getting exhausting dealing with people who are basically con-artists all day long. I have been looking into getting into programing but I really to know how to do it in a why where I can actually find a job doing it. There are quite a few different options to get an online computer science degree but I am not sure if they are actually worth it or if I would need to go to an actual university to get one. I have a BS in economics already so I am thinking that might help as far as how the resume looks. Any advice would be much appreciated, Thanks!