Looking for some career advice

Location certainly defines the options, and that can be surprising. There's a small town in Texas with a shocking number of large corporate facilities nearby. There are some large cities with economic focus on tourism, which defines a lot about what business requires there.Texas is seeing lots of growth. California, the traditional Silicon Valley area in particular, is so expensive to live in that I wouldn't want to move there for less than $1 million a year (but then, I'm a 50 something so it would take a lot for me consider such a thing). $75K in one area can afford a better life than $150K in others, and that fact can catch a lot of people in an unpleasant surprise when looking out of state for an opportunity.The OP, Mattyb085, has a BS. It may not matter to many employers if that's focused on computer science specifically, and while we don't know Matty's location, it seems that a university or college is not immediately and easily accessible. Any BS would put Matty in a position to take 2 years and turn that into a masters, this time focused on computer science.That's not always an easy thing to do, though. We don't know Matty's age, but with a BS & the story of underwriting loans, I'd assume Matty is somewhere around 30, could be as young as 25.This would make the certification idea a good possibility, but like you've pointed out, one should check out the options or consider relocation as part of the career shift, and relocation is much easier in youth and without children.I'm in a major city in Florida, but I would argue this isn't the best location to find a job as a programmer of high skill. They are here, but there are hubs of manufacturing, engineering, and software development elsewhere in greater numbers. Here, there are LOTS of medical facilities who need the occasional service of setting up a network, both WiFi and wired (with workstation installation), to which a number of firms cater, and for that certifications work fairly well.I was trying to focus on the notion of an employed adult considering continuing education, rather than someone starting or currently in college.It so happens that I started my own firm long ago, and I consult for firms that start or expand staff. Some companies insist on BS or masters, but they do so out of convention and are usually larger organizations. There are numerous small firms, however, with much more flexible attitudes.I consulted for one about 10 years ago looking to expand staff for a complete re-write of an application they'd sold to a specific industry for years. Their original product was written for Windows '95, and though they had maintained updates all along, they realized they needed to move to a platform independent product that could support anything from tablets to MAC's. They had zero concern for credentials. Two of the owners wrote the original product themselves and were entirely self taught, but had not really updated their skills over the years. Qt and wxWidgets were completely foreign to them, as was C++ 03. Their work was still fashioned to the style of C++ 98 or older.The applicants varied from some with masters degrees to many barely out of high school. Some of the 19 year olds were in college, but had been working on games in C++ for several years as kids, and had surprisingly advanced skills. They hired one on the condition that he continued toward his degree, and set a full time schedule to work around his classes.That kid, a few years later, became their lead. When their new product was completed and the intensity of the work faded into maintenance, he sent his resume out (everywhere), with the blessing of his employer, and landed a job in a Fortune 500. I dare not say the company because you'd be able to identity this person by my next point. He's VP of product development now, of a company you'd know.At the same time, one of the highly credentialed applicants they hired was competent, but not particularly talented. That's why the "kid" ended up in charge. They "kid" had talent. He had that capability, that simply isn't taught, to get things done, and to get people to work together.I, myself, had something of that in my early history. I started "consulting" as a programmer when I was 18. I had no degree, but it was the early 80's. It so happened that when I put on a tie and a suit, I could play the part of someone older. Handing out a business card instead of a resume meant no one actually asked questions or conducted much of an interview. That first year I served mainly contractors, from general contracting to plumbing. When I was 20, in '83, I landed a Fortune 500 contract, which I maintained for 9 years.That was, however, a different era. I'm not sure it would work quite that way today, but I do have evidence that suggests something similar can be made to work. The catch, even without the degree, the (rather audacious, ambitious young entrepreneur) must be able to deliver what is promised, on time. Given that, which is how I did it, a little chutzpah and what one might call "slight of hand" in self representation can turn an otherwise underwhelming resume into a hidden attribute while presenting all the best qualities forward. It is quite a risk, too, because one can get sued if they fail. If you're NOT young, maybe that's too high a risk. I didn't have kids, or a mortgage, and I scrapped the last 5,000 miles a 70's Ford was ever going to drive. I took my earnings and went back to school, too. Foolishly, I didn't incorporate. I didn't even know what that meant at the time. Fortunately it didn't hurt me at the time, but looking back...yish!Matty's interest in changing careers interested me, because I've had something similar in a way. I've been a "programmer" my entire adult life, and learned the basics back when barely 1 in 1,000 homes had a computer. After years of consulting (which means, really, I write software on contract sometimes, I consult for teams that are stuck sometimes, I help build staff for something new), the iPhone came out.At first I was merely curious, but when Android came to be, there was a commercial they released touting the "expanding universe of applications", at a point when there were, at most, about 10,000 titles or so in their App store. It hit me, though, that this was a new way to market a low cost product to a huge audience. I had consulted for video post production, for robotic manufacturing, so I knew the math and the techniques. I decided to write some apps for mobile and see what might be possible.Now, one might look at something like Angry Birds or Candy Crush and marvel that such a thing could earn hundreds of millions. In some ways I find what is under the hood a bit sinister. The entire game industry uses a branch of psychology I really think violates the terms of a psychological practitioner. They push beyond the boundary of decency. I don't mean content, though you'll see vulgar and violent content in some popular games, you really can't say Candy Crush is offensive in any way, on it's own. They prey upon a particular weakness in the human mind, and I find THAT offensive. Which is to say I'm not of the mind to even try to build a billion dollar product of that's the direction it takes. I'm fine with a few products that bring in more than if I owned a bar or a car dealership.Now, that's not a "jumping ship" kind of shift of career. I'm not switching from underwriting loans to crafting Android apps. If Matty didn't have a background in math (economics does not treat math lightly you know), or some other qualifying subject, I'd think this is a bit of a stretch. To learn software engineering as an adult in this particular era is tough to imagine without some extant knowledge of a technical and sophisticated nature. Matty may be able to pull this off, though.I'd really think a "self test" is in order.That's why I really pushed the notion of self study now, as in yesterday. Download Visual Studio CE, get a book on C# or C++ and dive in. It would take maybe 3 or 4 weeks to realize if the subject is actually of interest and practicable to accomplish. If it isn't going to work, if Matty (or anyone) just doesn't actually find it comprehensible, and if the rate of advancement is going to be too slow, that 'experiment' of self study would show it. Better to know with nearly zero investment in a school, now.Some people find it impossible. Others find the study nearly trivial, exciting and empowering. I would expect someone who actually earned a degree in economics has all the mental power required, but there is still something of an intangible "intrigue" required. It it me when I was 12. I knew within hours I could not find anything more fascinating. Some people have a visceral and repulsive reaction to the task of writing code, especially when the compiler flame throws 999 errors at you (and gives up issuing more).Then, when you notice that fixing one problem eliminates 900 of those errors, then the next "fix" drops that to 2 complaints, and the finally the compiler replies, "Done", and what you built works - some people just get hooked by that.If THAT happens, nothing else will stand in the way. I'm still talking about an adult trying to expand in new directions, considering what ever might work to fashion a new career direction. Once someone discovers that fascination with building a working machine out of logic and words, there's a force behind that which can help find and create opportunities.That might be a $75K job, sure. Nothing at all wrong with that. For some, it might become a product sold over the Internet, from spare time, building an income that may well be much higher.