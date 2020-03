Looking for some career advice

Mattyb085 said: Thanks for the advice, I probably am better off starting with C++ when you put it that way. There are quite a few C++ courser on there also and I haven't had much time to get into the other ones besides installing the software & doing very basic stuff so now would be the time to switch! Click to expand...

I've developed an interest in this 'life-moment' you're approaching. I have this unfortunate habit of joining a forum, sending a few of these sorts of replies out, and then getting busy for a while and forget what forum or who I was chatting with. I've had some rewarding experiences with such acquaintances from around the world, and I regard it as one of those few really great things the Internet has made possible. So, just in case I'm about to fall off the edge of cyberspace, I thought I'd drop a few gems here.I suggest you save a copy of this on your computer as a text or doc file, so you can recall the titles or sites I'm about to describe.If you're in Windows, get the free (Community Edition) of Visual Studio (select C++ option(s) for install). If you're on Mac, there is a Visual Studio for Mac, but I don't know if it is anything actually similar. If I were on a MAC, I'd install a virtual machine of Windows so I could install the Windows version of Visual Studio. It's that good.Learn to use the debugger as a tool to watch a program operate. It is probably the most effective way to walk through a program, one step at a time, while the program is actually executing (at very slow speed you control). This can make it clear, especially in the early phase of study, how these things work when you make them (or copy examples).For self study, I know it's tempting to use web tutorials, and I assume there are some good ones but I have no idea. My tutorial days for beginning C++ were in the 80's. However, for continued self study there are some books that are spectacular (and some that are merely ok) you should consider to flesh out what the web might not teach you (or teach you that well).I've not read any of these in many, many years, but any of the books in the series (paraphrasing the titles) "Teach yourself C++ in 21 days", "C++ Unleashed (or something similar)", "C++ for Dummies (despite the insulting title)" were worthy run-throughs on the basics. You certainly won't learn professional techniques, and they may be very limited on good design techniques, but the one thing they do well is give you a tour, with examples you can try. Not much is to be expected, but you actually want a small expectation at first try.The next, for beginners, is Bjarne Stroustrup's "Programming - Principles and Practice using C++". It is intended as a textbook of sorts for a course at Texas A & M. Stroustrup taught there for a while, and he's the person who "invented" the C++ language. Later, if you want to really know what you're doing, read every book he published since 2011 (there's only a few). He has some that are much older, but are either outdated (they've been released in new editions since 2011), or they're about the history of the language's origins (which is interesting and informative, but hardly what you're looking for). The book "The C++ Programming Language (now 4th edition) is about 1300 pages, and should be considered a reference work that is narrated. It is about as detailed as the formal technical work known as the C++ Standard (which formally describes the C++ language the way 'blueprints' describe a building). You will not find this book interesting until later, when you want deeper insight and to discover anything you might not have covered elsewhere.Another author you should read when you're intermediate to advanced is Herb Sutter, who partners with Stroustrup on this excellent resource: http://isocpp.github.io/CppCoreGuidelines/CppCoreGuidelines There are other "C++ Primer" texts of excellent value (a deeper, formal, full version of the "Teach yourself" kind of books above).When you get to intermediate stage you'll be introduced to the standard library which includes the STL (standard template library). The STL itself is the subject of maps (binary trees that store data in sorted order), vectors (a container of objects that can be referenced by index - a number, like 'get the 4th' entry, or sorted and searched very fast), unique_ptr and shared_ptr ('automatic' or controlled memory management). For a full deep dive into this subject you'll want to get Josuttis's book "The C++ Standard Library - A Tutorial and Reference". It most recently was published for C++11, but he may update it soon (or has and I just haven't noticed).For any of these named works, look for the most recent edition. The language changed substantially over the years, and some corrections were made.The somewhat scientific(ly oriented) subject of data structures and algorithms will be of significant interest beyond your intermediate study.One of the simplest data structures is an array, which you'll encounter in early study. In memory it appears as collection of integers (or floats, or whatever) one after the other, each at a fixed size. If the size is 10, the second entry starts at the 11th byte, the third entry starts at the 21st byte, and so on. While there are lots of algorithms that apply to arrays (like sorting with the 'quick sort' algorithm), an array can be used by itself without much of any kind of algorithm other than accessing the "nth" entry in the array.Sorting theory gets deeper than you'd expect. Fortunately, from the books above and the path you're on, you won't actually have to understand how sorting works if you're never curious, because the tools and languages are advanced to the point that you have, in C++ in particular, tools to perform sorting in the standard library. It was not always so easy, though. There are several 'classic' sorting algorithms in the science (one specifically designed for the now ancient reel-to-reel tape storage you see in old movies).Sorting and searching are related. Searching, too, is found in the library. It is fascinating as a study (it takes maybe a few weeks), but is part of the larger subject of algorithms (as in the many, classic algorithms known to perform best at specific tasks, not just the code we write).Sometimes a data structure and an algorithm must be combined to even work.A binary tree, for example, is a complex data structure that, if you could see it, would actually look like the branching structure of a tree, where each endpoint is leaf holding one entry of the data it stores (it's a container). This structure can't even be created without the algorithms required to add data to it, and can't be used without algorithms that can list it's contents in order or search it. It's a powerful data structure with lots of interesting uses. Fortunately, the STL offers this as a completely automated feature called the "map". A computer science student will have to learn how things things work, but a programmer can get by without ever knowing it more than what I've just told you plus how to use the stl's map.Since the standard library comes with the compiler (and is generally made to fit to it specifically), you have considerable leverage at the start. But there's at least two or three more you'll want to know about for later (intermediate level, perhaps a few months from start).It's called boost (or the boost library - Google knows it well). Boost has been quite influential over the years. It is an open source library tended by lots of luminary engineer/scientist (a blend) types who create fascinating tools. Long ago, for example, C++ had no built in automatic pointers. When Stroustrup released C++ 2.0 (or was it 3?) back in the late 80's/early 90's, it was the first time we could make these automatic, or "smart pointers" in C++, and everyone who understood the concept made this as their first personal tool. Boost made one for their library, and after a few years of public use and rework, it was so good it became part of the C++ language itself. What we now call "shared_ptr" was from boost.Boost has contributed a number of libraries that were once curious addon's you could pick up if you needed, which have become so powerful and reliable that they, too, have become part of the C++ standard library (which is considered a part of the language itself in a way). One of them is Asio, a way of handling internet connections. There have been many such libraries, but few have demonstrated the power to create high end server quality backbones like Asio can. Asio's invitation to the C++ standard library is quite recent (like last year), though I first used it years ago.So, visit Boost's website for a browse, but wait to get it until you're intermediate. Some of the libraries are "header only", which means they are trivial to install and use, but some require a build process that a beginner would find confusing.If you intend to write in C++ for cross platform (and, at this point, it makes no sense to ever write a program that only works on one operating system), you'll need to know about two libraries (you use only one or the other). One is Qt (pronounced cute), and the other is WxWidgets. I prefer WxWidgets myself, but many prefer Qt (and when they do, they're very devoted to it).Both are libraries supporting the creation of GUI applications on at least the main three operating systems from one body of code. The library handles the issue of mating your code to whichever operating system you build for, so you can target MAC, Linux and Windows from one body of source code (and a few minor tweeks to customize, if you want).Qt is a tad peculiar, but advanced. I don't use it myself, but some high end products use it. I build plugins for 3DS Max on occasion, and they use Qt (in the recent version).Qt, however, is dual licensed. There is a free version, but unless they've changed the license and I didn't hear about it, 'free' is limited. In the past it was 'paid only'.WxWidgets, however, is free, and has been since creation. For about 99% of what you really do with 'widgets', it is on parity with Qt in form and feature. Qt tries to be all things everywhere, and gets most of it fairly right, but it is a bit duplicative as a result. Some of what Qt provides are basically duplicates of the standard library. 'Widgets', however, has one advantage, in my view (beyond being free) - it functions natively on each of the 3 main target operating systems. Qt 'paints' all of it's controls (the buttons, sliders, controls, etc). In theory this means Qt can 'skin' the application to look any way you like, and perhaps you could make a program running on a Windows machine look the way it does on a Mac. The downside is that it's a bit 'heavy' on the computer by comparison. WxWidgets uses each OS native controls, so they're more efficient. Both are reliable, and professional products are based on them.For years, Microsoft offered their own framework for making Windows applications (and only Windows) called MFC. That's about all I like saying about it because, frankly, it's not that good. They also offer ATL, but I'm no more enthused. They make only Windows applications, and while that was, long ago, the way it was done - it makes zero sense in the modern era. Both, however, are considered reliable tools (in that they don't usually crash).One last subject. Templates. One of the things Stroustrup did around 1990 was to introduce what he calls parameterized types. You can write code to perform a function that can automatically adapt to different types you request later. For example, a function that sorts can be made a template function so that it can be used to sort integers, floating point numbers, strings or more complex structures (like last/first/middle name). Templates form the backbone of the STL. However, in C++ 20, Stroustrup has introduced something that puts new meaning and much simpler coding into templates called 'concepts'. Only one compiler (gcc) can compile concepts as of today, but very soon they all will. When they do, and you've begun studying templates, you'll want to search for updated texts and web tutorials on the subject of 'concepts', especially anything Stroustrup writes about it (it's one of the new parts of the language he almost exclusively created in these last few years). It was supposed to be in C++17, but rather than implement it by then, he decided to wait to perfect it. He regards it as one of his best achievements, and if he's correct (which is quite likely) then you'll be way ahead by studying it (and updating your compiler(s) for it) as it becomes more widely available. GCC is a good compiler, but it isn't associated with the best development tools (IDE's like Visual Studio), and is no longer used by MAC or Android (it once was). They both use LLVM/CLang now.Best of luck!One specific note - if you get an older book (they're fine) from around 2011, there was a little error called "auto_ptr". It was a good idea, but with some bad mistakes. Some books may refer to it, but remember that I've told you not to use it, and instead realize that it was replaced with unique_ptr. Unique_ptr does what auto_ptr was intended to do (and what auto_ptr seemed to do at first), but then serious issues were realized in the field. Wherever a book may mention auto_ptr, replace the notion with unique_ptr and forget auto_ptr. It's the one thing that went wrong in this way.