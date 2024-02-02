Looking for some advice - will more RAM help?

P

ParkyRFC

n00b
Joined
Jan 5, 2012
Messages
37
My desktop PC is getting on a bit and it's starting to slow down, particularly when I have a lot of tabs open which I need for work. I have two extra slots I can install more RAM into, would that speed it up? Or should I start looking for a new PC? Ideally, I would like to keep it going for a bit longer.

I'm not really tech savvy so if you think some extra RAM would work I'd appreciate some recommendations. My spec is in the images below. If any more info is needed let me know. Thanks.

Spec 1.jpg

Spec 2.jpg

Spec 3.jpg

Spec 4.jpg
 
What does task manager look like when it's going slow? If you're actually low on memory, more will help, but 16GB isn't too bad, and you're rocking a 10 year old CPU. Security updates aren't kind to Ivy Bridge.

I'm not sure it DDR3 has been out of mainstream long enough for prices to creep back up, too?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top