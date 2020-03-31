Looking for software for a specific task - Organizing in theory

Hey all,



I am looking to grab a piece of software to help me organize something but for the life of me I cannot figure out how to search for it. The best thing I can do is give an example of what I am looking for.



So here it goes:



Basically, I am looking for something to help me organize items into small groups visually. The best example I can give is something like a wedding seating chart. I would like to have a list of names that I can easily move into small groups and just as easily move them out or to another group. Imagine having a pile of poker chips with the names on them that you can arrange or rearrange as your thought change.



Anyone know of anything like this or what I should search for to help find it?



TYIA