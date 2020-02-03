Looking for parts for CM Stacker

K

kju1

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 27, 2002
Messages
3,037
I have an old CM stacker that got damaged in a move and I was wondering if anyone knew where to get parts. This is the case: https://www.newegg.com/black-silver-cooler-master-cm-stacker-atx-full-tower/p/N82E16811119039

Yes its huge, I like that. (Thats what she said?)

They busted the front panel up so I would need some more 5.25 bay panels. They are individually snapped into place (see http://en.thethirdmedia.com/article/200506/show2652c26p2.html). Also over the years the cheap plastic drive rails that were used for easy mounting have broken. I was looking for those but now I have a 3d printer so if I could get an example or a diagram I could print one. These are the rails: http://en.thethirdmedia.com/article/200506/show2652c26p4.html

Any thoughts on where to check? Google hasn't helped much. Lots of other cases but nothing like this one. I would prefer not to have to trial and error the 5.25 bay panels and rails.
 
H

hititnquitit

Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
600
If you cover shipping ive got a box full of both you can have. My stacker has been sitting waiting for me to do something with it for years. It would be nice to know they will get put to good use. If you need any other parts just let me know. CM Stacker stc-t01still know the part number by heart!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top