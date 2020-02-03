Looking for parts for CM Stacker

I have an old CM stacker that got damaged in a move and I was wondering if anyone knew where to get parts. This is the case: https://www.newegg.com/black-silver-cooler-master-cm-stacker-atx-full-tower/p/N82E16811119039
Yes its huge, I like that. (Thats what she said?)
They busted the front panel up so I would need some more 5.25 bay panels. They are individually snapped into place (see http://en.thethirdmedia.com/article/200506/show2652c26p2.html). Also over the years the cheap plastic drive rails that were used for easy mounting have broken. I was looking for those but now I have a 3d printer so if I could get an example or a diagram I could print one. These are the rails: http://en.thethirdmedia.com/article/200506/show2652c26p4.html
Any thoughts on where to check? Google hasn't helped much. Lots of other cases but nothing like this one. I would prefer not to have to trial and error the 5.25 bay panels and rails.
