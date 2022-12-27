Looking for new WAP suggestions

Currently I have a TP-Link AC1750 which up until recently has been working fine. However, with the addition of multiple smart light switches, always on iPad for security cams, smart outlets, additional smart TV's (Shield, Roku, etc), and more I'm sure I'm forgetting, I've been running into stability issues lately with my wifi network. Wifi used to be rock solid but the last several months, the network will experience issues where some devices (i.e. more powerful devices like the nVidia Shield) can connect well enough but distant/lower power things like the iPad, light switches, etc will randomly drop and refuse to reconnect until I restart the AC1750 (NOT my primary router, strictly used an a WAP).



I don't strictly speaking need the latest standards and features. I'm just looking for something I can use as a WAP that can handle many (20+) wireless devices at time with but a mere handful of them always on/pulling data 24/7.



The more cost effective (i.e. the cheaper) the better. I've looked at a few used Ubiquiti solutions but, unless I'm missing an easy good/cheap option, I'm not finding anything that fits the bill.



Any suggestions are appreciated!