Looking for NAS recommendations & advice

I'm looking for advice & recommendations for a NAS.



Use for the NAS will be primarily backups, storage of *.vhd backup images of drives, & personal cloud storage (Sharing things like Photos, and files) for my wife and I. My wife and I have several desktops & laptops spread across 2 floors in the home in addition to the typical phones full of pictures and such. So I'm looking for something that holds at least a couple 16 terrabyte drives, at least fairly resistant to a drive failure (RAID 1), small form factor to sit on a bookshelf or desk. We share a printer so it would be nice if it would allow the hookup of a printer that we could easily share in the house then.



I don't want a bunch of bloat software that I need to install on all the machines that use it. I don't need any sort of real-time backups running. I only need a file backup when I manually kick one off or when I manually copy images out to the drive.



I'd prefer something as simple as possible. I'm no network guru and I've never owned a NAS before. I know very little about it other than some googling, articles, and a few YouTube videos.



Something fairly inexpensive and simple would be best. I don't need something with tons of robust features as I wouldn't know enough to take advantage of them. Just simple to setup and use that will do the basic job of storing backups, disk images, and photos available in a sort of personal cloud.



I've read a few articles recommending the Synology 220j as it was only like $169 and PC Magazine gave it nice reviews. But with no experience with anything like these things (I've always just toted around external drives and done the backups that way) I wanted to get some opinions of folks who know much better than I.



Thanks!