Looking for Mini-PC for retro gaming

The Lurker

The Lurker

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 1, 2001
Messages
20,356
My kids are saying they are interested in playing some of the games I used to play. So I showed them Fallout 3, Departed, Prince of Persia, Chronicles of Riddick, Half Life and Portal. Both said they want to play but knowing the two of them I dont want to splurge on a high end gaming PC only to have it sit and collect dust, not to mention be grossly over powered for these. These old games have to be old enough that a mini pc could run this without even breaking a sweat. I intend to connect it to a 2560x1440 monitor but they dont have to play it at that resolution. I bet even 1080p would be perfectly OK. Problem is, there are so many of these damn mini PC's I am getting lost in the specs. Can you guys recommend at least the GPU or CPU/GPU combo I should be looking for?

If they actually stick to the games I'll go build them a proper machine, but right now, it would be silly too especially when I see how much they play on the Switch.
 
