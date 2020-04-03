Looking For Ideas On Server Software Architecture

Hello all,



I just ordered some new server hardware to replace my decade old system. It's got plenty of processing power and about 32 GB of RAM. This server will be used mainly for media, so I don't really need all of the power this thing has, but I'm future-proofing a bit. I need to have a Windows instance that can access USB ports to run my home automation software and connected devices. I also plan to run a VM with NextCloud. I currently have 4 x 8TB drives with 3 in a pool using Stablebit DrivePool. I have SnapRAID using the 4th disk for parity. I'm not married to any of this aside from the HA software needs.



I'm open to the idea of installing ESXi and having a Winblows VM and an Ubuntu VM for NextCloud. If I'm going that route I might as well use Napp-it in another VM, but only if I can get new drives and keep my current NTFS ones as backup. Hell. Keep my entire current server as backup. So it's an option if BestBuy has another crazy good sale on shuckable 12TB drives.



All that said, I'm open to other options that I might not have thought about. And suggestions? Thoughts? Criticisms? (This is the internet where so many people feel disembodied from each other and often act like assholes, so please be reasonable with the criticisms)























P.S.

[H]ardForum fucking rocks!