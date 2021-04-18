Looking for HTPC software for Linux

Deadjasper
Really only need it to manage my local media collection and only connect to the Internet to download media info, artwork, etc. I don't need or want any TV functions and I don't need it to stream to my phone, tablet, etc.
At present I'm trying to get to like Kodi but it seems to be crazy stupid unintuitive. Also slooooow with large collections.
Any ideas guys?
