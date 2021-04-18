Looking for HTPC software for Linux

D

Deadjasper

Really only need it to manage my local media collection and only connect to the Internet to download media info, artwork, etc. I don't need or want any TV functions and I don't need it to stream to my phone, tablet, etc.
At present I'm trying to get to like Kodi but it seems to be crazy stupid unintuitive. Also slooooow with large collections.

Any ideas guys?
 
J

jmilcher

Plex works well. It does offer some features you don’t need, but those are easily turned off. It does excellent with managing large libraries of all kinds of media. It doesn’t sound like you’d benefit from the paid features, the free version would probably work well for you.
 
