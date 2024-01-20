Looking for help with new computer build

RabidGerbil
Hello,
It's been a number of years since I've done a build, so I'm looking for some help. I'm trying to create a system for mostly gaming and have the cost below $2,000 and this is what I've got so far.
CPU: I5-13600k - Newegg $293.99
Motherboard: Gigabyte Z790 AORUS ELITE X AX - Newegg $249.99
GPU: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 6000 - Newegg $105.99
HD: WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD - Newwgg $139.99
Cooler: Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE ARGB - Newegg $34.99
Power Supply: CORSAIR RMx Series (2021) RM750x CP-9020199-NA 750 W ATX12V / EPS12V 80 PLUS GOLD - Newegg $119.99
Case: Fractal Design Pop Air - Newegg $89.97
DVD R/W - $25
I could use any advise you can give.
