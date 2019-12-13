Looking for GPU Mounting Option: Wall 'case'

Hi all,
I hope this is the right forum for this. I'm building a custom dual loop wall PC. Part art project, mostly PC.
Right now I'm stuck on how best to mount my GPU to the MDF. I'm currently in the layout and 'pre-drilling' phase of the project. I think most of the items are pretty straight forward to mount, but my GPU doesn't have any exposed screw holes due to the waterblock.
This is the card in question: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-3289-KR
Here is the latest picture of my build in progress:
For the rads, reservoirs, and mobo, I'm just going to find screws long enough to go through the mdf and get bolts on the back end with a little locktite (the rads will go straight into it) The PSU you can see my mostly ghetto L bracket shelf I created (I still need to figure out a slightly better solution here to make sure it doesn't "whoops" fall off - since right now it would just be 'sitting' on the shelf).
But when I get to that GPU... I've run out of ideas. Hot glue the entire back plate and just hope the glue sticks for years doesn't fill me with excitement. I ran across this: https://www.mnpctech.com/products/mnpctech-stage-1-vertical-video-card-gpu-mounting-bracket, but I don't think I'll have enough clearance behind the board to figure out how to get that perpendicular to the board.
I'm currently scouring the net looking for people with far more experience than me to help me find/create a solution here so I can mount that card on that board.
Cheers!
