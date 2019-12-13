Looking for GPU Mounting Option: Wall 'case'

C

Cougardc

n00b
Joined
Dec 13, 2019
Messages
2
Hi all,

I hope this is the right forum for this. I'm building a custom dual loop wall PC. Part art project, mostly PC.

Right now I'm stuck on how best to mount my GPU to the MDF. I'm currently in the layout and 'pre-drilling' phase of the project. I think most of the items are pretty straight forward to mount, but my GPU doesn't have any exposed screw holes due to the waterblock.

This is the card in question: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-3289-KR
Here is the latest picture of my build in progress:
http://imgur.com/a/QNLvAgP

For the rads, reservoirs, and mobo, I'm just going to find screws long enough to go through the mdf and get bolts on the back end with a little locktite (the rads will go straight into it) The PSU you can see my mostly ghetto L bracket shelf I created (I still need to figure out a slightly better solution here to make sure it doesn't "whoops" fall off - since right now it would just be 'sitting' on the shelf).

But when I get to that GPU... I've run out of ideas. Hot glue the entire back plate and just hope the glue sticks for years doesn't fill me with excitement. I ran across this: https://www.mnpctech.com/products/mnpctech-stage-1-vertical-video-card-gpu-mounting-bracket, but I don't think I'll have enough clearance behind the board to figure out how to get that perpendicular to the board.

I'm currently scouring the net looking for people with far more experience than me to help me find/create a solution here so I can mount that card on that board.

Cheers!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,790
epoxy some nuts to the back of the back plate and bolts through the board?! gonna need to get creative! for your psu you could use those brackets as hangers and use the existing screw holes in the psu.
 
M

M1Runner

n00b
Joined
Jul 18, 2017
Messages
17
You can use 1" WIDE aluminum Angle ("L" bracket) from hardware / home improvement store to attach the mnpctech vertical bracket, perpendicular.

Cut "L" alum angle bracket to width of mnpctech vertical gpu bracket, then drill two mounting holes to attach "L" bracket to vertical mount, then drill two holes to attach "L" bracket to board. Use Flat head tapered 10/32 thread machine screws, with flat head on backside of board, so it's flush against wall, then use 10/32 machine thread nuts to fasten bracket.
 
C

Cougardc

n00b
Joined
Dec 13, 2019
Messages
2
M1Runner said:
You can use 1" WIDE aluminum Angle ("L" bracket) from hardware / home improvement store to attach the mnpctech vertical bracket, perpendicular.

Cut "L" alum angle bracket to width of mnpctech vertical gpu bracket, then drill two mounting holes to attach "L" bracket to vertical mount, then drill two holes to attach "L" bracket to board. Use Flat head tapered 10/32 thread machine screws, with flat head on backside of board, so it's flush against wall, then use 10/32 machine thread nuts to fasten bracket.
Click to expand...
I like this idea. Took me a bit to do the 3D spacial twisting to figure it out, but I might just do this. It's a bit bulky ... but I want that puppy secure. I wonder if I do one on the other side for symmetry .... hrm.

Appreciate all the suggestions so far! I was really thinking I might go the epoxy route till this latest game along.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top