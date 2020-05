Looking for good stereo desktop PC speakers

I have been nursing an old Gateway Boston 2.1 speaker system.I like to upgrade to a simple stereo desktop speaker set.My requirements:- wired input (no Bluetooth necessary - realize most will come with it)- above average sound- auto standby - or low standby power when no sound detected.- no sub- price point <$300Some speakers I found:- Edifier e25 https://www.edifier.com/int/en/speakers/e25-luna-eclipse - Peachtree https://www.peachtreeaudio.com/m24-powered-speakers.html - Klipsch R-41PM https://www.klipsch.com/products/r-41pm-powered-speakers - Audiogene A2 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010OIVSD...=1&psc=1&ascsubtag=trd-1105066262805887100-20 There are so many. Any input is appreciated....