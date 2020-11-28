Looking for display deals / recommendations

B

brentsg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2003
Messages
1,723
I need 2 displays and wondering about deals this weekend.

1) A second monitor for my kid to use with a discord and similar. Bonus points if it can be rotated. Smaller is better, his main is 27” Asus G-Sync.

2). Primary monitor for my wife to use for productivity (finance). Can probably use 27” comfortably.
 
