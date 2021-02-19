Looking for build suggestions

McRackin
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2008
- Messages
- 283
Hi all - I'm looking for some build suggestions... I haven't built a computer in over 10 years. The laptop I am using is from university - over 8 years ago! Any help is greatly appreciated as I've been out of the game for some time.
Anyways, I've got a budget of about $2,000 CAD and I'm from the Edmonton area so preferably would like to use Memory Express (https://www.memoryexpress.com/) to purchase. I don't need any monitors, and I'll be running dual boot Windows & Ubuntu on it. I'm looking for good gaming performance but other than that everything is up in the air.
Cheers!
Matt
