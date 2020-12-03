Looking for Bluetooth Numpad with Standard Layout

I bought a TKL for gaming and love it. But when I work from home, I still very much want a numpad. So I've been looking for a numpad that is EXACTLY like someone chopped the numpad off a normal 100% keyboard like this:
I basically want this
and made a separate keypad. Bluetooth would is preferred, followed by USB dongle, followed by wired. Also would like to keep it around $50 CAD. The problem is all the ones I can find have a non-standard layout (top row / * - keys moved around because hey have =, tab, backspace) and I have established muscle memory for the normal top row keys and also have a separate full keyboard at work which has a normal layout so I do not want to adapt back and forth.
The closest I can find is this for $43 CAD
but it is wired. Also I don't care about RGB or any backlighting. Switches are kind of important, but I know in my price range I might not be able to get what I want. But I may be willing to pay a little more to get what I want.
