Looking for black mesh/filter/fabric for case front

I have a cheapo Thermaltake case for a workstation and it has horrible airflow. I want to cut out the middle portion of the front panel leaving just the perimeter, a rectangular frame basically. Then I plan to stretch some sort of black mesh fabric over it to make it like a crappy diy Meshify C. Most mesh sold for pc's is small, expensive and fan sized, not case size. Typical fabric from sewing/crafts suppliers is too dense not like open mesh. I guess maybe fiberglass/plastic window screen material would be good? Though that mesh tends to be pretty wide, I still want some filtering of dust. Anyone have suggestions on a good, cheap material?