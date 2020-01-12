Looking for black mesh/filter/fabric for case front

Discussion in 'Cases & Case Modding' started by Ej24, Jan 12, 2020 at 1:35 PM.

    I have a cheapo Thermaltake case for a workstation and it has horrible airflow. I want to cut out the middle portion of the front panel leaving just the perimeter, a rectangular frame basically. Then I plan to stretch some sort of black mesh fabric over it to make it like a crappy diy Meshify C. Most mesh sold for pc's is small, expensive and fan sized, not case size. Typical fabric from sewing/crafts suppliers is too dense not like open mesh. I guess maybe fiberglass/plastic window screen material would be good? Though that mesh tends to be pretty wide, I still want some filtering of dust. Anyone have suggestions on a good, cheap material?
     
    Ej24, Jan 12, 2020 at 1:35 PM
    panty hose
     
    Hahaha wow hadn't thought of that. I guess it'd be good, seems like it might be too fine? will it tolerate being cut without fraying and falling apart?
     
