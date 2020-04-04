Looking for best small form factor graphics card

Hey guys,

The title pretty much explains it. I need the most powerful "small form factor" graphics card I can find.

When I say "small form factor", I mean length wise; not height/low rise. I have a small case that this needs to fit inside.

The other requirement is that it doesn't need any additional power connections, other than what it gets from the pcie slot.

Right now I'm running a GTX 1050 2gb, but I'm wondering if there's anything better that's small enough to fit and doesn't need any additional power connections.



Was looking at some single fan models like the 1070 and 1080 but it looks to me like all of those require additional power.



Any thoughts? Don't mind if it's an AMD card.