Looking for an easy to use and cost effective back up system

Hi everyone!



As the title says, I'm looking for a fairly easy to use and cost effective way to store data.



I have a lot of videos for my YouTube channel, and have so far been backing them up on external harddrives. (Specifically the Toshiba Canvio Basics 4TB). I bought 2 back in the day (One for raw footage, and one for the edited footage).



I'm at the limit now with the first one, and got to thinking, if there's a better way to do this.



I'm not really looking for anything overly complicated. At the moment, I just plug in the harddrive, copy, and back to business. I fully realise that this might just be the best and easiest way to do it. But maybe one of you have a much better and simpler solution (One that doesn't require some monthly subscription somewhere to a cloud service).