Looking for advice on software architecture

J

JoK

n00b
Joined
Feb 24, 2017
Messages
55
I am about to start developing a new desktop app and I am considering some options on how to build the design.

First, I am thinking of a typical standalone desktop app which handles everyhting.

Then, the other option is to build a client server app with the server running on the same machine as the client. At the moment there is no need to introduce a web based server but in the future (in fact in the very remote future) I may offer a web service. The downside of it I can see now is that I need to reserve a port on Windows and this may create issues when people install the app.

What I was thinking is to write a client-server app with the server embedded in the app itself (in-process server). This will allow for easy future migration.

I am not sure which approach to follow and I would like to hear some thoughts.

Thanks
 
modi123

modi123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 6, 2006
Messages
5,815
What would need to be on a server to be accessed not in the app?
 
modi123

modi123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 6, 2006
Messages
5,815
From what I am getting, if it's a stand alone app that just uses its own DB I don't think that needs to be pulled out into a server.

Sure keep in mind a potential webservice need in the future when you are creating your abstractions and classes to keep things loosely coupled, but if it's not a now-now thing I wouldn't go too far around the bush to accommodate something that may not happen.
 
J

JoK

n00b
Joined
Feb 24, 2017
Messages
55
modi123 said:
From what I am getting, if it's a stand alone app that just uses its own DB I don't think that needs to be pulled out into a server.

Sure keep in mind a potential webservice need in the future when you are creating your abstractions and classes to keep things loosely coupled, but if it's not a now-now thing I wouldn't go too far around the bush to accommodate something that may not happen.
Click to expand...
Yes it is a standalone app.

I always keep logic and UI separate as much as possible. I try to follow MVVM approach.

But I think you are right. Sounds like I am overly concerned about this given that it may not happen as you say
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top