Looking for advice on software architecture

I am about to start developing a new desktop app and I am considering some options on how to build the design.



First, I am thinking of a typical standalone desktop app which handles everyhting.



Then, the other option is to build a client server app with the server running on the same machine as the client. At the moment there is no need to introduce a web based server but in the future (in fact in the very remote future) I may offer a web service. The downside of it I can see now is that I need to reserve a port on Windows and this may create issues when people install the app.



What I was thinking is to write a client-server app with the server embedded in the app itself (in-process server). This will allow for easy future migration.



I am not sure which approach to follow and I would like to hear some thoughts.



Thanks