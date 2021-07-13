Looking for advice on a NVME purchase

trasixes
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2010
- Messages
- 744
I just bought a new gaming laptop, and I'm hoping to replace the existing 512gb NVME with a 2TB NVME. Also hoping to add a second 2TB NVME for extra data/storage.
My criteria - PCIE 3.0. Unfortunately, the Legion 5 Pro doesn't support 4.0. I'm looking for the best combination of speed/reliability/price. Any suggestions? There is a huge pool of drives to wade through (and I am wading through it, too), but multiple heads are better than one, right?
My criteria - PCIE 3.0. Unfortunately, the Legion 5 Pro doesn't support 4.0. I'm looking for the best combination of speed/reliability/price. Any suggestions? There is a huge pool of drives to wade through (and I am wading through it, too), but multiple heads are better than one, right?
Last edited: