Looking for advice on a NVME purchase

While I haven't used the 2TB version, I have used the 1 TB NVME from Inland. I pick mine up at a local Microcenter, but they don't show anything larger on their website, at least not for the one local to me. However, you can find them on Amazon, and it shows as being sold by Microcenter and shipped by Amazon. The listing there also shows a 4 and 8 TB versions if you want to go extra large capacity. I just chose the 2TB version for the link since that's what you asked for.