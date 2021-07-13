Looking for advice on a NVME purchase

trasixes

trasixes

Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2010
Messages
744
I just bought a new gaming laptop, and I'm hoping to replace the existing 512gb NVME with a 2TB NVME. Also hoping to add a second 2TB NVME for extra data/storage.

My criteria - PCIE 3.0. Unfortunately, the Legion 5 Pro doesn't support 4.0. I'm looking for the best combination of speed/reliability/price. Any suggestions? There is a huge pool of drives to wade through (and I am wading through it, too), but multiple heads are better than one, right?
 
Last edited:
jerry8169

jerry8169

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
217
While I haven't used the 2TB version, I have used the 1 TB NVME from Inland. I pick mine up at a local Microcenter, but they don't show anything larger on their website, at least not for the one local to me. However, you can find them on Amazon, and it shows as being sold by Microcenter and shipped by Amazon. The listing there also shows a 4 and 8 TB versions if you want to go extra large capacity. I just chose the 2TB version for the link since that's what you asked for.

https://www.amazon.com/Inland-Plati...d+Platinum+2TB+SSD+NVMe&qid=1626160881&sr=8-3
 
