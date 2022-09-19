Looking for a wired mouse with a thumb wheel.

Hi. I have a work computer provided to me by my work and I would like to buy a new mouse. We are using an IGEL computer and they said it doesn't play nice with bluetooth so we must use a wired keyboard and mouse. I would like to find a wired mouse with a thumb or side wheel as well as the normal middle wheel. I found the Logitech Master mice, but they are all wireless from what I've seen. Maybe there's a really old version that's wireless that's not promoted anymore? I'm thinking the mouse I'm searching for is old and probably not sold anymore except found on eBay.



TLDR

I need to find a wired mouse with the right/left buttons, middle scroll wheel/button, side forward/backward buttons, and a thumb/side wheel.



Has anyone seen a mouse like this?



Thanks!!!