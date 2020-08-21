Looking for a way to wirelessly transmit audio

I need to have audio go from a laptop (via the 3.5 mm headphone jack) to a Yamaha sound board that is 45 feet away. The soundboard has input via RCA jacks. If I understand, I will have to get two Bluetooth devices. One to transmit and one to receive. I think the problem is that there is 45 feet between the laptop and the sound board.

What are my options?

By the way, I also considered running an audio cable between them, but it would have to be run under the floor which will be difficult at best - hence the Bluetooth method.