Looking for a Vinster M@X case

Yeah, I had a guy message me back like 5 years ago saying he had like 2 or 3, but I had forgotten to check here for a while and missed it. He asn't logged in for almost 4 years. I've messaged him a bunch, but I don't think hardforums sends like email notifications so I doubt he's seen them.Damn still looking after nearly 10 years?!?
I get email notifications, but I'm not sure if it's an option you have to choose. Google their username and see if they frequent other boards as well.Yeah, I had a guy message me back like 5 years ago saying he had like 2 or 3, but I had forgotten to check here for a while and missed it. He asn't logged in for almost 4 years. I've messaged him a bunch, but I don't think hardforums sends like email notifications so I doubt he's seen them.
Great minds think alike. I've done that and found a few, but all are dormant since about the same time. Though I did message a couple recently, maybe I'll get lucky.I get email notifications, but I'm not sure if it's an option you have to choose. Google their username and see if they frequent other boards as well.