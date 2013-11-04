Looking for a Vinster M@X case

S

Silas1128

n00b
Joined
Jun 19, 2012
Messages
35
I have some ideas for some mods but don't want to start working on my case. If anyone has any leads the would be AWESOME.

They look like this: (minus the phone handle on top and I cut out the 80mm fans for the 120mm)
 
Last edited:
S

Silas1128

n00b
Joined
Jun 19, 2012
Messages
35
vegeta535 said:
Damn still looking after nearly 10 years?!?
Click to expand...
Yeah, I had a guy message me back like 5 years ago saying he had like 2 or 3, but I had forgotten to check here for a while and missed it. He asn't logged in for almost 4 years. I've messaged him a bunch, but I don't think hardforums sends like email notifications so I doubt he's seen them.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
9,989
Silas1128 said:
Yeah, I had a guy message me back like 5 years ago saying he had like 2 or 3, but I had forgotten to check here for a while and missed it. He asn't logged in for almost 4 years. I've messaged him a bunch, but I don't think hardforums sends like email notifications so I doubt he's seen them.
Click to expand...
I get email notifications, but I'm not sure if it's an option you have to choose. Google their username and see if they frequent other boards as well.
 
S

Silas1128

n00b
Joined
Jun 19, 2012
Messages
35
auntjemima said:
I get email notifications, but I'm not sure if it's an option you have to choose. Google their username and see if they frequent other boards as well.
Click to expand...
Great minds think alike. I've done that and found a few, but all are dormant since about the same time. Though I did message a couple recently, maybe I'll get lucky.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
9,989
Who is it, out of curiosity? Someone here may actually be friends with them.

AND tagging them may shoot them a notification. Never know. Silas1128
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top