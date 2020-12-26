Looking for a unique adapter

Gnatman11

Gnatman11

n00b
Joined
Dec 19, 2020
Messages
3
Hello all, just upgraded to a 5700 XT with a EK Vector block and have run into some compatibility issues with the RGB on the card. From what I understand one would normally connect the 4-pin RGB to a header on the motherboard. However, my mobo (Gigabyte GA-Z170X Gaming 7) is fairly old and does not have a 4 pin RGB header. Is there such thing as a 4-pin RGB to USB header adapter? Perhaps something that would fit onto a fan header? Some kind of hub? It doesn't effect functionality at all, just think it will make my build look cooler.

Thanks in advance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top