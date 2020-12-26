Looking for a unique adapter

Hello all, just upgraded to a 5700 XT with a EK Vector block and have run into some compatibility issues with the RGB on the card. From what I understand one would normally connect the 4-pin RGB to a header on the motherboard. However, my mobo (Gigabyte GA-Z170X Gaming 7) is fairly old and does not have a 4 pin RGB header. Is there such thing as a 4-pin RGB to USB header adapter? Perhaps something that would fit onto a fan header? Some kind of hub? It doesn't effect functionality at all, just think it will make my build look cooler.



Thanks in advance.