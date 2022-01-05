Looking for a subwoofer or amplifier to complete setup

SamuraiInBlack
So I recently purchased a set of Edifier R1280Ts, and as it has a sub out, I am interested in hooking this up to my sub. The issue? I think I need a powered sub amplifier and I have no idea what ones are good.
Long story short: I have the subwoofer from my previous Klipsch Promedia 2.1's. The subwoofer cone disintegrated and I replaced it with a new one. Amp went out, replacement amp went out, and now I just want to see if this can somehow be hooked up to my Edifiers. If I ever have free time I might dink around with the Klipsch stuff again and make this a secondary unit for the living room or my garage, but for now, I want to add a sub.
Based on what I can tell from the setup, I'd be looking at getting an amplifier and a male-to-male RCA to 3.5mm cord to power the sub and hook it up into the Edifiers. Does this seem right?
Alternative is to get a new sub entirely, but that may be down the road. I have a perfectly working sub that I just want to bring to life again for the moment, as it seems to be the less expensive option.
The sub right now has bare wire ends (as that was how the replacement amp had them working) but I can fix that if I need to change them to banana plugs or something.
