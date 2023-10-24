Looking for a Socket-462 (Socket-A) Heatsink

Thats not a very big heatsink, and the fan looks small and weak. Back in the day I used Thermaltake volcano6+cu, that was a bigger cast heatsink with a copper slug in it on my 1.4 Tbird. It barely kept it from overheating, and that was with a delta black label on it. I doubt that heatsink will do anything but let that 1.4 go nuclear, dont forget back then AMD didnt have any thermal throttling.
 
Oh did some searching and found this vintage thread
https://www.techspot.com/community/topics/tbird-1-4ghz-66-c.4689/
They run really hot, and that person had issues with a similar one that I originally used. The only heatsink I found for my 1.4 that kept it cool was the Alpha PAL 8045
https://www.anandtech.com/show/825/4
You needed the 4 holes around the socket to use it though. I also upgraded the fan on mine to a 80x38 delta FFB0812EHE fan. That did keep it cool at the price of a lot of noise, and also kept my later XP upgrades even cooler.
https://www.mouser.com/ProductDetail/Delta-Electronics/FFB0812EHE?qs=/W4LtXOBxKuSWvH7LDnYcg==
 
RecentlyAdded said:
Do you think that heatsink would be sufficient for. 1.4ghz Thunderbird?
These guys have given you some good info here. I used those mainly on Duron chips, but that's why I said to lap the heatsink for the best chance. I was in Starfalcon's boat, I ended up with the Alpha PAL8045 because I tried my buddy's DragonOrb. While it was cool with the Orb, it was an earsplitter and gave me a headache every time!
 
1000002058.jpg


Alpha PAL8045 on the right vs the Thermal take Volcano 6 Cu+ on the left. I got it because it kept my box cool enough at stock speeds and quieter than others with the Y.S. Tech fan I chose. EDIT: Also note, the Alpha was a draw through cooler, pulling the air up and not pushing it down. The shroud below the fan was to keep it pulling air from the hottest part of the heatsink.
 
Last edited:
brasherman said:
View attachment 608637

Alpha PAL8045 on the right vs the Thermal take Volcano 6 Cu+ on the left. I got it because it kept my box cool enough at stock speeds and quieter than others with the Y.S. Tech fan I chose. EDIT: Also note, the Alpha was a draw through cooler, pulling the air up and not pushing it down. The shroud below the fan was to keep it pulling air from the hottest part of the heatsink.
Interesting, I always had my alpha set for blow down with my delta. I figured it would keep the VRM cooler along with blowing through the passive Tt blue heatsink I had replaced the crappy chipset fan with. Plus I figured it would keep the AGP conversion chip on the back of my 3850 from getting too hot also.

I prob would have had issues with that delta blasting up into my side panel though, a lower speed fan would have been less of an issue. Learn something new every day.
 
Starfalcon said:
Interesting, I always had my alpha set for blow down with my delta. I figured it would keep the VRM cooler along with blowing through the passive Tt blue heatsink I had replaced the crappy chipset fan with. Plus I figured it would keep the AGP conversion chip on the back of my 3850 from getting too hot also.

I prob would have had issues with that delta blasting up into my side panel though, a lower speed fan would have been less of an issue. Learn something new every day.
It was a common thing to do. I remember reading all the info from Alpha and it always said to make it a draw through design. I decided to use a case with a side fan to exhaust the hot air.
 
I'm possibly mistaken, but wont any AMD HSF from 939 to AM4 be compatible, so long as it uses the socket clips rather than MB holes?

I'm pretty sure I have a Phenom II in the basement that has an AMD FX 6300 Stock fan installed on it. I know thats AM2 to AM3+, but i thought 939 and AM2 were compatible as well.
 
This thread is flooding back nice memories! I was looking for the Golden Orb for a bit but then remember what a horrible time I had clipping or unclipping that thing. Think I recall later versions of it fixed the installation issue. I have one of those generic looking coolermaster bricks on another 1GHZ Athlon system and it spins crazy loud for just a 54 watts cpu. I see there are ebay options but figure I try here first and glad I did some good advice. I almost pulled the trigger on a Golden Orb2 yesterday and now I'm glad I didn't!

travm, I tried AM4, 1150, AM3+ heatsinks and they are way too big to fit on a Socket-A. I thought about maybe doing some creative mounting solution but decided against it since the old Athlon die area is really small so the room for error to break that thing if I screw up...which I do alot.
 
RecentlyAdded said:
travm, I tried AM4, 1150, AM3+ heatsinks and they are way too big to fit on a Socket-A.
Man, that was an eternity ago. I can't even remember what I had cooling my tbred. I do remember it was hot AF though.

Just remembered, it was a 60mm pure copper thingy I grabbed from a local PC shop. Back when that's where you got your stuff. I'll look for it tomorrow, probably can't afford to ship it to you though.
 
OP, you have no idea how much dust I had to eat to dig out these artifacts. Pretty sure the bigger one is what you're looking for, but feel free to shoot me some dimensions to compare.
PXL_20231025_035043867.MP.jpg
PXL_20231025_035053089.jpg
PXL_20231025_035119300.jpg


travm said:
I'm possibly mistaken, but wont any AMD HSF from 939 to AM4 be compatible, so long as it uses the socket clips rather than MB holes?

I'm pretty sure I have a Phenom II in the basement that has an AMD FX 6300 Stock fan installed on it. I know thats AM2 to AM3+, but i thought 939 and AM2 were compatible as well.
754/939/940 through AM2/+/3 yes, with factory bracket. OP is asking for some proper vintage crap that's likely older than some forum members here.
 
slavie said:
OP, you have no idea how much dust I had to eat to dig out these artifacts. Pretty sure the bigger one is what you're looking for, but feel free to shoot me some dimensions to compare.
View attachment 608659View attachment 608660View attachment 608661


754/939/940 through AM2/+/3 yes, with factory bracket. OP is asking for some proper vintage crap that's likely older than some forum members here.
The tip of the clip from one end of the socket to the tip of the other clip is 5.5 cm. Perpendicular to that the maximum width is 7 cm before you hit capacitors and DIMM space. After some more reading, the old socket 7 and Socket A uses the same clip, but the socket 7 heatsinks were typically smaller and meant for the original Pentium, K6, K6-2, Cyrix....I feel so old lol
 
travm said:
Man, that was an eternity ago. I can't even remember what I had cooling my tbred. I do remember it was hot AF though.

Just remembered, it was a 60mm pure copper thingy I grabbed from a local PC shop. Back when that's where you got your stuff. I'll look for it tomorrow, probably can't afford to ship it to you though.
I went through several back in the days. I had one of those coolermaster bricks, tried the gold orb, and finally one with cooper contact as cooper was all the rave back then.
 
Back then there were a lot of terrible heatsinks, and socket A really started pushing companies to have to do better. Unfortunately there were a ton of bad ones, getting by using brute force high speed delta fans. There were only a few good ones, and I went through around 6 or 7 before getting my Alpha. Too bad that tower coolers didnt become a thing until later, socket A would have been a lot better with them.
 
Starfalcon said:
Back then there were a lot of terrible heatsinks, and socket A really started pushing companies to have to do better. Unfortunately there were a ton of bad ones, getting by using brute force high speed delta fans. There were only a few good ones, and I went through around 6 or 7 before getting my Alpha. Too bad that tower coolers didnt become a thing until later, socket A would have been a lot better with them.
No, I would say that wouldn't have been the case for one reason only: that exposed die. The tower cooler requires more clamping force to remain upright, and as you shrink that base down to an Athlon sized square, I cannot imagine the number of chips you might ruin from just bumping that cooler while working in the case.

We had one system get pre-ordered at work even though I offered to build it. When it came in, it was never stable. At the time my coworker was an Intel guy through and through, so he just cursed at it. I finally got a chance to look at it and the reseller/assembler had out the HSF on backwards! If you look at those heatsinks, they have the notch machined out for the socket, which is why the 939 and later heatsinks wouldn't fit even if you tried. Just the force of them putting it on backwards chipped the Duron 700 die. It was never stable again until I got a new Duron and reassembled it properly.

RecentlyAdded, if you go with a copper hsf, see if you can also locate a CPU shim. If we knew the mount was heavy or sketchy, we would use them to try to stabilize the HSF on the die to prevent chipping. There might even be a way to 3D print them, but I am unsure if such precision thickness and flatness can be attained with a 3D printer. I remember guys using the Akasa style clip on copper ones and having the socket rip right off the board if they dropped the case accidentally.
 
slavie said:
OP, you have no idea how much dust I had to eat to dig out these artifacts. Pretty sure the bigger one is what you're looking for, but feel free to shoot me some dimensions to compare.
View attachment 608659View attachment 608660View attachment 608661


754/939/940 through AM2/+/3 yes, with factory bracket. OP is asking for some proper vintage crap that's likely older than some forum members here.
I think that big one was the one that came in retail boxes for Athlon 2400! I remember the purple stickers.
 
toast0 said:
I have a friend who fried several socket A chips with old socket 7 heatsinks. The cooling needs ramped up a lot.
So true. My Cyrix PR200MX despite being critiqued as a hottest socket 7 chip at the time consumed a less than 30 watts. That 1.4Ghz Thunderbird is at a whopping 72 watts ....... which is considered Laptop/mobile nowadays.
 
This is the one you want: https://www.ebay.com/itm/325853253584 (not mine)

Thermaltake Big Typhoon

Basically a 775 cooler that fits older AMD, I think it was one of the last (good) coolers that had mounting kit for K7/462 included. Absolutely overkill (awesome) for socket A.

Here's the install manual, should you choose to buy one
 

SamuelL421 said:
This is the one you want: https://www.ebay.com/itm/325853253584 (not mine)

Thermaltake Big Typhoon

Basically a 775 cooler that fits older AMD, I think it was one of the last (good) coolers that had mounting kit for K7/462 included. Absolutely overkill (awesome) for socket A.

Here's the install manual, should you choose to buy one
I had one of these on a Socket 939 A64 chip for a few years. There's no way I would try to put one on an exposed die athlon without some sort of copper shim like this https://www.ebay.com/itm/330357520694.
I'd probably still be worried about pressure and cracking the thing though. Also, it would not work on a board without mounting holes.

I'm very close to doing a similar retro build myself, good luck with your search!
 
