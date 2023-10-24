Looking for a Socket-462 (Socket-A) Heatsink

Starfalcon said: Back then there were a lot of terrible heatsinks, and socket A really started pushing companies to have to do better. Unfortunately there were a ton of bad ones, getting by using brute force high speed delta fans. There were only a few good ones, and I went through around 6 or 7 before getting my Alpha. Too bad that tower coolers didnt become a thing until later, socket A would have been a lot better with them. Click to expand...

No, I would say that wouldn't have been the case for one reason only: that exposed die. The tower cooler requires more clamping force to remain upright, and as you shrink that base down to an Athlon sized square, I cannot imagine the number of chips you might ruin from just bumping that cooler while working in the case.We had one system get pre-ordered at work even though I offered to build it. When it came in, it was never stable. At the time my coworker was an Intel guy through and through, so he just cursed at it. I finally got a chance to look at it and the reseller/assembler had out the HSF on backwards! If you look at those heatsinks, they have the notch machined out for the socket, which is why the 939 and later heatsinks wouldn't fit even if you tried. Just the force of them putting it on backwards chipped the Duron 700 die. It was never stable again until I got a new Duron and reassembled it properly.RecentlyAdded, if you go with a copper hsf, see if you can also locate a CPU shim. If we knew the mount was heavy or sketchy, we would use them to try to stabilize the HSF on the die to prevent chipping. There might even be a way to 3D print them, but I am unsure if such precision thickness and flatness can be attained with a 3D printer. I remember guys using the Akasa style clip on copper ones and having the socket rip right off the board if they dropped the case accidentally.