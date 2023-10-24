Looking for a Socket-462 (Socket-A) Heatsink

RecentlyAdded
It's the last item I need on my retro list. Thanks!
I have a few around but that looks brand new! Just remember to lap those old beasts for best surface contact.
These guys have given you some good info here. I used those mainly on Duron chips, but that's why I said to lap the heatsink for the best chance. I was in Starfalcon's boat, I ended up with the Alpha PAL8045 because I tried my buddy's DragonOrb. While it was cool with the Orb, it was an earsplitter and gave me a headache every time!Do you think that heatsink would be sufficient for. 1.4ghz Thunderbird?
Alpha PAL8045 on the right vs the Thermal take Volcano 6 Cu+ on the left. I got it because it kept my box cool enough at stock speeds and quieter than others with the Y.S. Tech fan I chose. EDIT: Also note, the Alpha was a draw through cooler, pulling the air up and not pushing it down. The shroud below the fan was to keep it pulling air from the hottest part of the heatsink.
It was a common thing to do. I remember reading all the info from Alpha and it always said to make it a draw through design. I decided to use a case with a side fan to exhaust the hot air.Interesting, I always had my alpha set for blow down with my delta. I figured it would keep the VRM cooler along with blowing through the passive Tt blue heatsink I had replaced the crappy chipset fan with. Plus I figured it would keep the AGP conversion chip on the back of my 3850 from getting too hot also.
I prob would have had issues with that delta blasting up into my side panel though, a lower speed fan would have been less of an issue. Learn something new every day.
Man, that was an eternity ago. I can't even remember what I had cooling my tbred. I do remember it was hot AF though.travm, I tried AM4, 1150, AM3+ heatsinks and they are way too big to fit on a Socket-A.
754/939/940 through AM2/+/3 yes, with factory bracket. OP is asking for some proper vintage crap that's likely older than some forum members here.I'm possibly mistaken, but wont any AMD HSF from 939 to AM4 be compatible, so long as it uses the socket clips rather than MB holes?
I'm pretty sure I have a Phenom II in the basement that has an AMD FX 6300 Stock fan installed on it. I know thats AM2 to AM3+, but i thought 939 and AM2 were compatible as well.
The tip of the clip from one end of the socket to the tip of the other clip is 5.5 cm. Perpendicular to that the maximum width is 7 cm before you hit capacitors and DIMM space. After some more reading, the old socket 7 and Socket A uses the same clip, but the socket 7 heatsinks were typically smaller and meant for the original Pentium, K6, K6-2, Cyrix....I feel so old lolOP, you have no idea how much dust I had to eat to dig out these artifacts. Pretty sure the bigger one is what you're looking for, but feel free to shoot me some dimensions to compare.
Man, that was an eternity ago. I can't even remember what I had cooling my tbred. I do remember it was hot AF though.
Just remembered, it was a 60mm pure copper thingy I grabbed from a local PC shop. Back when that's where you got your stuff. I'll look for it tomorrow, probably can't afford to ship it to you though.
No, I would say that wouldn't have been the case for one reason only: that exposed die. The tower cooler requires more clamping force to remain upright, and as you shrink that base down to an Athlon sized square, I cannot imagine the number of chips you might ruin from just bumping that cooler while working in the case.Back then there were a lot of terrible heatsinks, and socket A really started pushing companies to have to do better. Unfortunately there were a ton of bad ones, getting by using brute force high speed delta fans. There were only a few good ones, and I went through around 6 or 7 before getting my Alpha. Too bad that tower coolers didnt become a thing until later, socket A would have been a lot better with them.
After some more reading, the old socket 7 and Socket A uses the same clip, but the socket 7 heatsinks were typically smaller and meant for the original Pentium, K6, K6-2, Cyrix....I feel so old lol
So true. My Cyrix PR200MX despite being critiqued as a hottest socket 7 chip at the time consumed a less than 30 watts. That 1.4Ghz Thunderbird is at a whopping 72 watts ....... which is considered Laptop/mobile nowadays.I have a friend who fried several socket A chips with old socket 7 heatsinks. The cooling needs ramped up a lot.
I had one of these on a Socket 939 A64 chip for a few years. There's no way I would try to put one on an exposed die athlon without some sort of copper shim like this https://www.ebay.com/itm/330357520694.This is the one you want: https://www.ebay.com/itm/325853253584 (not mine)
Thermaltake Big Typhoon
Basically a 775 cooler that fits older AMD, I think it was one of the last (good) coolers that had mounting kit for K7/462 included. Absolutely overkill (awesome) for socket A.
Here's the install manual, should you choose to buy one