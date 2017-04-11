Looking for a replacement, 1920x1200

So my old Asus VK266H is giving me a ton of inconveniences lately, and since i can't seem to fix the damn thing, I might as well replace it. (HDMI connection doesn't let the monitor sleep, it goes to a full brightness blue screen, and DVI isn't working well with my video card?)



I have a spare Dell 2408WFP laying around, but the colors are so blown out, reds and greens look neon, whites look almost rainbow, and frankly it hurts my eyes to even look at the damn thing. I tried calibrating it a bit based on what I've googled, but nothing seems to work, and it doesn't help that it's a monitor from 2008.



The Asus has almost subtle, flat coloring that's easy on the eyes and nothing is burning your retinas like the 2408. It's like comparing an LCD to an old AMOLED screen, before they fixed the color accuracy. ,



SO... Here's what I want/looking for: 24-27", 1920x1200 (my card won't do games in 1440 well), with a good panel and accurate colors. A matte, anti-glare screen is also a must, there's always a ton of light in my office. 60Hz is perfectly fine with me, and if it has Freesync, cool. If not, I really don't care much. Only game I play with any regularity is Warcraft. Hopefully this won't break the bank either.



Anyone have any suggestions? Or even know how to solve my issues with my old monitors?