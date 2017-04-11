Looking for a replacement, 1920x1200

entropism

So my old Asus VK266H is giving me a ton of inconveniences lately, and since i can't seem to fix the damn thing, I might as well replace it. (HDMI connection doesn't let the monitor sleep, it goes to a full brightness blue screen, and DVI isn't working well with my video card?)

I have a spare Dell 2408WFP laying around, but the colors are so blown out, reds and greens look neon, whites look almost rainbow, and frankly it hurts my eyes to even look at the damn thing. I tried calibrating it a bit based on what I've googled, but nothing seems to work, and it doesn't help that it's a monitor from 2008.

The Asus has almost subtle, flat coloring that's easy on the eyes and nothing is burning your retinas like the 2408. It's like comparing an LCD to an old AMOLED screen, before they fixed the color accuracy. ,

SO... Here's what I want/looking for: 24-27", 1920x1200 (my card won't do games in 1440 well), with a good panel and accurate colors. A matte, anti-glare screen is also a must, there's always a ton of light in my office. 60Hz is perfectly fine with me, and if it has Freesync, cool. If not, I really don't care much. Only game I play with any regularity is Warcraft. Hopefully this won't break the bank either.

Anyone have any suggestions? Or even know how to solve my issues with my old monitors?
 
Mayseffect

I'm using the Dell U2415h for work and it works perfect for video processing. Absolutely great color and the contrast/brightness adjustments are excellent. But the size may be a bit small for performance gaming. The 27" is about 100$ more. So depends on your price range. The 24" is a great price for the performance. It doesn't have any gaming oriented features, but i was able to play AC and battlefield 4 with good results. Using an old Hd6970 GPU on a I5 2500k cpu and 8gb ram. I play at HD resolution and it runs really smooth even with the new AMD software.

My normal monitor is a Dell S2740L (which is being replaced) Its a gloss finish, but the contrast and brightness is great as well. Outdated but runs smooth on low performance settings for a featureless 60hz monitor. The lack of gaming oriented hardware on the monitor is really crippling the output performance. So i think a monitor with freesync or g-sync may be good for you if you are looking for smooth gaming.
 
ZLoth

ZLoth

Hey, I had one of those monitors before I handed it down to my mother.

What video card are you using? Any monitor that I would purchase nowadays would have to have IPS panel and a Displayport.
 
E

entropism

ZLoth just picked up an XFX RX480. The DVI port is causing snow/static when the display wakes from sleep, and the HDMI port doesn't allow the monitor to actually sleep in the first place. Just a bright, royal blue screen at full brightness, with "NO HDMI CONNECTION" flashing across it. Apparently the HDMI issue is common(ish), the DVI one is perplexing. I had no issue with the DVI connection on my GTX570, and the Dell has no DVI connection issues on the 480.

I have to say, this Asus treated me well for 8 years, especially for a TN panel. Colors are fantastic, never really cared about viewing angles. Definitely could have more detail though. I'm 100% going with IPS or VA on the new monitor.
 
ricson

ricson

I 2nd the U2415, Just got one recently for the wife as a monitor for her work computer,She was using 2 Dell 2405"s in dual monitor setup and 1 of them failed ( after 12 years...not gonna bitch ). Unfortunately, the image is such an upgrade, I am going to have to now buy a matching one, Totally impressed with the sharpness and color. Love it !
 
ZLoth

ZLoth

Dunno about the DVI, but my mom experiences the same thing with the "NO HDMI CONNECTION", and I have to turn the damn thing off when I get home at midnight. Only reason why she got that monitor was that she got a new laptop, and her old monitor was just VGA input, and the laptop uses HDMI.

The card you have has multiple Displayports (which I recommend) and also supports Freesync (AMD's version of adaptive sync technology). DVI is legacy technology. :)
 
entropism

Zloth, legacy as it may be, my old card and the monitor lacked DP, so those were my only solutions.
 
ZLoth

ZLoth

I know. Displayport didn't see common deployment until around 2011. As you are looking for a new monitor now, that's the suggestion that I would make.... make sure it has a Displayport, especially since your XFX RX480 includes said ports.
 
Mayseffect

Oddly enough, i've been having more issues with the displayport connections from my GPU than the DVI port. Maybe its shoddy Mini-displayports to displayport cables. But it happened on several cables -_-. The issue seems to be, the AMD crimson software can not properly detect monitor info, and keeps reverting it to base specs. This doesn't happen with the DVI link.

I'm not a fan of the fact AMD only included the mini-displayport outputs and a DVI output. Should have put the regular displayports on the card as well.
 
entropism

Anyone have any opinion as to how much is lost going from 1920x1200 to 1080p? If I go from a 26" screen to say, a 27", would it offset?
 
Mayseffect

The difference will really only come down to the screen type and hardware capabilities (refresh rate,syncing type,GTG timing).

I'm guessing it would be the difference between 16:10 vs 16:9. I personally think 16:9 27" is a great size. Never tried 26" but no matter the layout, it can't be massively different. A IPS 27" is probably the safest option unless you need crazy high refresh rate.
 
MikeRotch

You don't wanna go 1080p (or 1200p) @ 27" unless you have poor eyesight. It is ugly!! Go 1440p (QHD) if you jump to 27".

As for 1200 vs 1080. For myself, I cannot use a 1080p monitor because I do notice those extra 120 pixels. But since I moved to QHD myself, I don't notice as much because although it is 16:9 but since you get so many more pixels, that I'm ok with it.
 
chx

Necroing this.

Currently I have a BenQ BL2411PT, it's not exactly newest tech and when I bought it 24" was the top of 1920x1200. But now I see these: Acer BW257 bmiprx, BenQ BL2581T (hey that's suspiciously similar to my current one), Lenovo ThinkVision T25d-10, T25m-10 (I already have a Lenovo 25 although that's a ThinkPad...), LG 25BL56WY-B, Philips 252B9 and I feel I could squeeze in one more inch. 27" won't work.

Does anyone have a recommendation?
 
