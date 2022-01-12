Looking for a POE swtich Need some suggestions

I am looking for a 8 - 16 Port POE switch, I am using it to run ip cameras at my second home 300 miles away.



I need it to be remote managable (preferably web interface without using the cloud, Port forward to device would be optimal but looking at going vpn for security purposes), I need to be able to cycle POE power remotely



Needs to be 802.3at Compliant



I would prefer not to break the bank, Budget is around $300 USD max.





Any help would be greatly appreciated,



Thanks in advance.