Looking for a POE swtich Need some suggestions

E

Enigma

Gawd
Joined
Oct 15, 2003
Messages
818
I am looking for a 8 - 16 Port POE switch, I am using it to run ip cameras at my second home 300 miles away.

I need it to be remote managable (preferably web interface without using the cloud, Port forward to device would be optimal but looking at going vpn for security purposes), I need to be able to cycle POE power remotely

Needs to be 802.3at Compliant

I would prefer not to break the bank, Budget is around $300 USD max.


Any help would be greatly appreciated,

Thanks in advance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top