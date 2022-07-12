Looking for a good 30" 16:10 IPS monitor

A

apim

n00b
Joined
Aug 13, 2012
Messages
63
I have been really happy with my Dell UP3017's. However, you can't buy them new from Amazon anymore. Are there any good alternatives that are 30", IPS, and 16:10 aspect ratio? These came color calibrated, which was also pretty nice, so that'd be ideal for the next monitor as well. I'm not interested in the new curved monitors. I don't have a need for 4k. These monitors are used strictly for working with Excel, Office, Word, Photoshop, InDesign, etc... If there aren't any good alternatives, what's my next best option? Thanks in advance for any help on this.
 
