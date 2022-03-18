Looking for a functionless keyboard

Hey everyone.



I am looking for a keyboard that does NOT have the F1-F12 or the FN keys on it. I've been looking through 60% and 65% keyboards but everything I've looked at has a FN button with a function layer.



Extremely basic keyboard. Ideally it won't have RGB either. QWERTY and Number Row keys. Wireless or Wired. Mechanical or standard. No 10 Key.



Anyone know of anything like this that exists?