Looking for a E-atx case

Hi
Im looking for at E-atx case for this motherboard
https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-xiii-extreme-model/spec
And i have been looking a Phantek https://www.phanteks.com/Eclipse-P500A-DRGB.html
But if you look carefully on the front panel where the fans are, then i dislike these metal brackets bars that sort of covers a bit of each side on the 120 mm fans.
Do anyone know if the 120 mm fans can be installed on the other side of the bracket. The outerside so to say. ?
or else sugegst me a E-atx case mid size in black with a window panel for Argb. I got my own fans so it dosent matter if they are incl or not.
