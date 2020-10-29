Looking for a dependable printer

Drivers: light driver... I want all of my preferences/settings to be controlled through the printer interface included with Windows 7 and not through some printer application.

Toner: I want 4x toner cartridges for CMYK

Network: must be able to do network printing

Trays: At least 2 trays. 1x for regular paper and 1x for misc paper, like 11x14 paper.

Service/Maintenance: something that has low-to-no service/maintenance requirements

Price: I always purchase used, so for new, I'd cap the price at $2,000 and for used, I'd cap it at $500. Basically, if anything new is recommended, I'll wait 2-3 years to purchase it for $500, but I'd rather know about it now because it may be forgotten about by this forum in 2-3 years as new printers hit the market.

I've been using the HP 3600n now for 10+ years. The printer is extremely reliable and meets all of my demands. However, they no longer offer OEM toner for these printers. I've never tried aftermarket toner. I'll be giving that a shot before switching printers, but I am curious if there are any printers that you can purchase new or used that compare with the HP 3600n AND still offer brand new OEM toner. My requirements for printers are below:Any help on this is much appreciated. Thank you in advance for all reply's.