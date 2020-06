Most monitors aren't very well calibrated out of the box. If you have no PC in between where you can do all kinds of picture adjustments via drivers or software then it is important that the monitor has extensive OSD options for picture adjustment.

If you have a hardware calibration device then it should not be a problem in any case (that is if it works via the dvd system - I don't know enough about how this works exactly)

madVR etc. has to go through the PC, yes. It has reached a level where when you configure it right the various methods you have at your disposal are easily on the level of what many high end TV sets can do with improving image quality of the source material. Can be quite a performance hog though on the higher settings.

144Hz mainly benefits games but during normal use navigating the internet will feel snappier - clearer text while scrolling, smoother mouse movement.

With 100Hz/120Hz/144Hz you also don't have to worry about the 60Hz judder during movie playback. Since 100Hz for 25fps -> 4:4 pulldown, 144Hz for 24fps -> 6:6 pulldown.

If it's only $50 more I would seriously consider it. A 60Hz monitor would need to support 24Hz playback or 48Hz/50Hz or 72Hz/75Hz to help with judder but it is not always clear whether this is supported on the display.