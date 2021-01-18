Looking for 4TB SSD for games...not NVME.

Hello!

So from tests, it seems most games load about the same speed from the SSD as they do from NVME with small differences and both much better than HDDs.

So I figured I could get a 4TB SSD for a lower price than NVME to fill the one SATA port I still have available and move most of my slow loading games to it.

Just trying to figure out which you guys recommend for this from so many options out there.



Thanks!