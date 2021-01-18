Looking for 4TB SSD for games...not NVME.

LGabrielPhoto

LGabrielPhoto

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
3,089
Hello!
So from tests, it seems most games load about the same speed from the SSD as they do from NVME with small differences and both much better than HDDs.
So I figured I could get a 4TB SSD for a lower price than NVME to fill the one SATA port I still have available and move most of my slow loading games to it.
Just trying to figure out which you guys recommend for this from so many options out there.

Thanks!
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,108
The Samsung 870 and 860 evo have basically the same specs in Samsung Magician 860 is slightly better in Random IOPS. The 870 is QVO memory save 10.00 or so. I think I'm going to go for a M.2 drive but if I don't own two of them its rather pointless except for load speeds.
 
