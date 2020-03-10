Looking for 2 x 8GB 1333/1600 DDR3 Need to trade for it

FighterAce124
Just had my B85 board die on me and had to quickly pick up an Asus H81M-C to get me by. This leaves me in a quandry - my RAM is 4x4GB of 1600, and new board only has two slots.. (Also doesnt have enough SATA ports to hook all my drives up, but thats less of an issue)
Wondering if theres anyone out there who'd be willing to trade used 4 x 4GB 1600 PNY brand sticks with heatspreaders on them and a used Toshiba 256GB SSD for two used 8GB 1333/1600 DDR3 sticks... brand doesnt matter. I'd really like to have 16GB again, but I cant quite afford it at the moment, nor do I want to spend any additional money on a component that cant be carried to a new build.
I think I have an ancient heatware under this username but it only has 1-2 feedback - https://www.heatware.com/u/57959/to
