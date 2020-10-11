Looking for 10" gaming tablet, $250 or less.

I want to possibly use it as a second wired monitor to a laptop, watch TV with a USB C tuner, gaming(Rise of Kingdoms), emulation up to GameCube using Dolphin emulator, drawing tablet input to PC.Atleast 4GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM with a SD slot.I have a Redmi Note 9S with 6GB and 128GB on a 720G Snapdragon that runs a few GameCube games wellCurrently looking at a couple, still looking at some that come with a pen for drawing.Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, 10.3" FHD Android TabletWith 4/128GB RAM and storage.ALLDOCUBE iPlay20 Pro 10.16/128GB model $180 with bundle keyboard and case.