Looking at upgrading my Gaming laptop's memory.

So I'm looking to upgrade my Legion 5i gaming laptop's memory but have this question... Which should I get? Is it really going to be THAT big of a difference to get the faster memory but half the capacity?



32GB (2x16GB) @ CAS 18 - $169.99

or

64GB (2x32GB) @ CAS 22 - $199.99



Both are DDR4-3200 both are GSkill. I have $180 in gift cards to Newegg so really, the difference is moot.