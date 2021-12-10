Looking at upgrading my Gaming laptop's memory.

So I'm looking to upgrade my Legion 5i gaming laptop's memory but have this question... Which should I get? Is it really going to be THAT big of a difference to get the faster memory but half the capacity?

32GB (2x16GB) @ CAS 18 - $169.99
or
64GB (2x32GB) @ CAS 22 - $199.99

Both are DDR4-3200 both are GSkill. I have $180 in gift cards to Newegg so really, the difference is moot.
 
