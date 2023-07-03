Long time; how you all been?

Greetings, crunchers, folders and point chasing loonies the lot of you. :D

I'm not dead, just got... bored? Distracted? Being WFH for nearly three years certainly played a part in the whole thing. Think most of my boxes were doing WCG and, when that stopped putting out WUs for however long, I just turned the boxes off and... well.. that's that. :oops: Also wasn't entirely certain this place (HF/HOCP) still existed and my Dory brain finally remembered to check. Glad y'all are still here! :)

Have a whole freaking pile of Sapphire Rapids Platinum processors sitting around, but not much to use them in. An odd predicament. Still have at least 90% of the old hardware from before sitting around. Although our company cybersecurity have finally gotten at least somewhat smart; which is always fun. Might have to break down and get a mobile hotspot... so long as it has a wired option and the wifi can be turned off. ;)

So what's new and exciting around these parts? Any cool new projects? Or still more-or-less the same? And, most importantly, has anyone taken over my reign as "That Company"? :ROFLMAO:
 
