Long time; how you all been?

Greetings, crunchers, folders and point chasing loonies the lot of you.I'm not dead, just got... bored? Distracted? Being WFH for nearly three years certainly played a part in the whole thing. Think most of my boxes were doing WCG and, when that stopped putting out WUs for however long, I just turned the boxes off and... well.. that's that.Also wasn't entirely certain this place (HF/HOCP) still existed and my Dory brain finally remembered to check. Glad y'all are still here!Have a whole freaking pile of Sapphire Rapids Platinum processors sitting around, but not much to use them in. An odd predicament. Still have at least 90% of the old hardware from before sitting around. Although our company cybersecurity have finally gotten at leastsmart; which is always fun. Might have to break down and get a mobile hotspot... so long as it has a wired option and the wifi can be turned off.So what's new and exciting around these parts? Any cool new projects? Or still more-or-less the same? And, most importantly, has anyone taken over my reign as "That Company"?