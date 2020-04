Okay, help me name this part. I have no idea what it's called, but it's drive door, like on a PC, where it has this kind of door that you push in, it locks, you push again, it unlocks and the door opens. This is from an itx case, I got for free, but this mechanical part isn't working anymore, so it wouldn't open when I push. I managed to dislodge it from the hole it was inserted into, so I'm trying to see if there is any place that sells it.