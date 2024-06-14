LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP

TL;DW:
+Fun
+Includes additions to the original game
+Original mode is uncensored/full gore
-Fairly short @ ~6h
-Much of the licensed music is missing
-Not without bugs
$40-$45 feels too steep for me personally - I'll likely pick up at a deeper discount but it does look like a decent time reminiscent of something from Capcom or another group of zany Japanese devs. Completely over the top just like something you'd expect from the DMC/Bayonetta/Saint's Row 2 days.
Given how half-assed the remaster is, I’d say stick to either original hardware or emulation. It’s hard to blame them for the lack of licensed music with how much it would likely have cost to re-up the licenses but the replacements for the scenes that were designed around licensed songs are not great. They utterly butcher the graphical style of the original. They’ve introduced new bugs without fixing any issues the original had.