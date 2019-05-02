logitech playing stupid games?

The thing about key rollover is you never know what combos wont work, that is why gamers and anyone who knows about this look for N key rollover keyboard because they will work with any combinations of inputs up 6, or 18 or whatever per model. And it doesnt matter how much money you pay or anything else. Even most gaming laptops have problems. You simply must test for your self with ANY keyboard you purchase that doesnt advertise NKRO. I remember one time spending months going all over to find the major laptop makers looking for the one with the best key rollover. It was hell.



So you have 2 choices, 1 buy a keyboard with NKRO, or 2 you remap the keys in game to something that works. Personally I recommend that you just buy a NKRO keyboard this way you dont have to remap anything and if you ever get a laptop where you cant change the key layout, then you can adjust on the laptop to whatever works and mirror the same configuration on your NKRO keyboard.