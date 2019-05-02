logitech playing stupid games?

My brother bought a K740 from Logitech. Turns out while playing games, W (forward) + shift (run) + spacebar (jump) doesn't work. Logitech support said he needed to by the gaming model for that key combo to work. Or basically, they've purposefully broken some of their keyboards to push some consumers to higher priced models now that actually work as expected?
If this is true, I'm assuming they didn't bother to make this clear, wasting their (ex-)customers' time.
