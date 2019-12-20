Logitech MX keys usb cable question

Discussion in 'Mice and Keyboards' started by DIYmaster, Dec 20, 2019 at 7:13 AM.

  1. Dec 20, 2019 at 7:13 AM #1
    DIYmaster

    DIYmaster n00b

    Messages:
    21
    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2014
    Hey at the office they want to get a bunch of these and I need to know if the USB cable can actually operate the keyboard and be used as wired option. The reason I'm asking is often the truth has been half assed and I don't want to find out the hard way all the USB cable does is charge it. Or maybe there is another complication where the RF transmitter still needs to be plugged in to work with conjunction with the cable. Plus I need to be able to get in UEFI / BIOS etc which is something wireless keyboards can't due Windows loading the drivers...
    I just need a more versatile option and so far between the Microsoft Modern with Finger Print ID and the Logitech MX Keys, this one seems the better choice. I hope somebody can 100% confirm this for me. Thanks
     
    DIYmaster, Dec 20, 2019 at 7:13 AM
    DIYmaster, Dec 20, 2019 at 7:13 AM
    #1
  2. Dec 20, 2019 at 11:17 AM #2
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,030
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2016
    I have and love my MX keyboard! It can be used wirelessly or with the USB cable. One tip - if you turn off the backlighting, the battery lasts a helluva lot longer. It's a great keyboard.
     
    Commander Shepard, Dec 20, 2019 at 11:17 AM
    Commander Shepard, Dec 20, 2019 at 11:17 AM
    #2