Logitech M570 speed

Hello all -



I've been using a Logitech M570 for 2 years now. I just bought a new one a few weeks ago, and I quickly noticed something. The new m570's mouse speed is substantially slower than my old one (I have my gaming sensitivity set to 5.6 on my old one, while its 6.8 on the new one, for the same speed). I thought that I received a faulty mouse or something, so I bought another one. Well, the newest one's speed is faster than the original mouse. Not sure why this is, wondering if anyone else has experienced the same problem?