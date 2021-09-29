Logitech Keyboard G915-Keys Do Not Repeat

Thank you for solving my "blinking" keyboard lights problem! My next issue w/this keyboard is I have not been able to get keys to repeat themselves like they always do

when you hold them down. Same thing for up and down. I have to keep pressing the arrow keys over and over and over! I did some pretty extensive troubleshooting

the past few days and nothing works. The last 'fix' I tried said at the end of all the steps, if that particular 'fix' did not solve the problem, then it must be an 'IT' or System

Administrator that has control over these settings and to check w/them. I'm at home. Alone. There is no one controlling these settings. Something seems to be telling

me it could very well be this complicated keyboard. I installed the 'G' Hub and I have no clue how to determine if there are settings or 'defaults' that would disable this

feature. If anyone has any input re this baffling problem, I'd love to hear it and would gladly try whatever troubleshooting steps were laid out. It is really inconvenient, to

say the least! Thanks everyone!